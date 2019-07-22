LACONIA — In May, members of the Lakes Region community came out to raise money for the Laconia Kiwanis Club by test-driving a Ford vehicle. Irwin Ford, with the help of Ford Motor Company, raised $2,340 as part of Ford’s Drive 4 UR Community program. For every adult who test-drove a new Ford vehicle during the one-day event, Ford Motor Company donated $20.
William W. Gile, president of Kiwanis in Laconia, said, “Thank you, Ford Motor Company and Irwin Automotive Group for a wonderful Drive 4Ur Community event with Laconia Kiwanis on May 8. We truly appreciate Irwin’s team support, expertise and dedication in making Drive 4UR Community a very successful event. We jointly raised $2,340 which will greatly help Laconia Kiwanis to fulfill our mission to serve the children of the Lakes Region, one child at a time. Laconia Kiwanis supports many children’s charities, community team sports, KARES 3rd Grade reading programs, Lakes Region Scholarships and many more. We personally thank Chris and Peter Irwin.”
The Kiwanis Club supports children's charities in the Lakes Region, including Gilford Youth Center, Got Lunch! Laconia, Laconia Little League, Laconia Youth Soccer, Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Kiwanis K.A.R.E.S. an elementary school reading program, Circle Program, Mayhew Program, Laconia Anti-Bullying Program, DARE, and RVYSEF.
