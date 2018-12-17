NORTHWOOD — RPF Environmental, Inc., an environmental health and safety consulting firm, has hired Nic Dalzell, a graduate of Plymouth State University, as a project manager.
Dalzell previously served as a general manager at a New England Staples location, developing a team management approach and completing measurably successful projects, according to RPF. In addition to providing top-notch customer service, he was notable for analyzing and solving complicated problems.
"Combined with his accelerated aptitude for environmental sciences, he will be a great benefit to RPF Environmental, Inc. and its customers," the firm stated in a press release.
Dalzell earned a bachelor of science degree in Environmental Biology with a minor in Chemistry at Plymouth State University. While there, he earned the honor of being the Top Environmental Biology Student. He recently completed training to become an Environmental Protection Agency-accredited asbestos inspector with licensure pending for New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts.
His 18 years of professional work is enabling him to quickly come up to speed in his work for RPF Environmental.
