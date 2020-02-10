CONCORD —Concord Hospital is committed to investing its resources in programs and services to meet its mission and respond to health needs of vulnerable neighbors. In fiscal year 2019, Concord Hospital invested $82.6 million to meet the needs of more than 635,000 people, including responding to specific needs identified in the 2018 Capital Region Health Needs Assessment.
Investments include charitable care, subsidized health services, community health services, health professions education, research, and unreimbursed Medicaid.
For more information about Concord Hospital, visit concordhospital.org.
