CENTER HARBOR — Four agents have earned top awards from the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Center Harbor office.
Ellen Mulligan received the International President's Elite Award. She was also recognized for being in the top 1% of NRT Agents for all of 2018, and awarded the Top Producer award for the Center Harbor office. She has more than 30 years of experience, and is a member of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
Bruno Coppola was given the International Diamond Society Award. He has 12 years of experience in real estate.
Bob Williams and Danielle McIntosh received the International Sterling Society Award. Williams and McIntosh each have 17 years of real estate experience, and are both members of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
Other agents were recognized for sales achievement in the million, multi-million and maxi-million dollar clubs at the awards breakfast on March 6.
The office will host an open house on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
