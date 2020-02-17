GILFORD — Between plowing, shoveling, salting, and sanding this winter, Belknap Landscape also focused on safety. Over several days, employees received training in CPR, first aid, Stop the Bleed, winter driving tips, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour topics.
“We put a lot of effort into creating what we call the Belknap Experience for our clients, but there’s also a Belknap Experience for our employees,” said Hayden McLaughlin, owner. “We strive to make sure our employees know that their safety, health, and well-being are the most important thing to us.”
During the first day of training, 30 employees took CPR training, provided by the Hebron Fire Department. The group learned how to respond to an emergency situation and provide life-saving measures. The training continued on the second day, with instruction from the Hebron Fire Department about emergency response including first aid and Stop the Bleed. All participating employees received certification in CPR and first aid.
Sam Steel, safety advisor for the National Association of Landscape Professionals, trained the staff on days three and four. Steel provided OSHA 10-hour training, focusing on safety topics regarding the landscape industry recommended by OSHA.
"During the delivery of the OSHA-NALP Alliance 10-hour landscape construction safety program, I am constantly monitoring the attention of students," said Steel. "The recent Belknap Landscape company program in New Hampshire was a feel-good moment for me as the firm's employees were truly a critical component of a company safety culture that has a positive impact in the workplace." At the completion of the training, the 30 employees received OSHA 10 cards.
Concluding the fourth day of training, representatives from Cross Insurance in Laconia presented topics to the group regarding general workplace safety and winter driving safety tips. The presentation included an interactive discussion and videos.
“It’s an absolute joy to partner with Belknap Landscape in these regular safety meetings,” said Mark Cote, branch manager at Cross Insurance. “Belknap Landscape has a proactive approach to safety and they strive to get better every day. They’ve developed a terrific culture with a focus on accountability."
