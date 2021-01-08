We love to hear from our readers, and we love to get your letters. Our letters are a great way for you to reach people in your community on topics of general, public interest. Sending letters to us is easy. The best way is electronically, it's smother and more efficient. You can use the form on our website or send your letter to us by email at news@laconiadailysun.com.
We live in a great country, and we can all pretty much say anything we want, but none of us get to say everything we want. We have a 500 word limit for our letters, and each letter writer may submit one letter per week.
If you have any questions, call me at my desk number, 603-524-0156. I'm happy to hear from you and answering any questions.
Thanks for reading!
