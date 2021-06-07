It's not easy being free

The Laconia Daily Sun has served the Lakes Region for 21 years and counting, providing excellent coverage of news, events, government meetings and general happenings good and bad — and all at absolutely no charge.
But, and I can’t stress this enough, “no charge” does not mean “free.”
This invaluable community service is — while free to you — not actually free. I’ll let you in on a little secret. The Laconia Daily Sun spends inordinate amounts of money to ensure this community continues to enjoy the benefits of robust, relentlessly local journalism, even as other publishing companies across the nation are getting completely out of the business.
Reporters to cover the events, graphic artists to produce the pages, delivery drivers, printers — even the folks who supply paper and ink — all have to eat and pay mortgages. The electric company wants its cut. Same with water, sewer, telephone, internet . . . the list goes on.
The truth is that your free newspaper costs tens of thousands of dollars — every month.
And while operating costs have increased exponentially over the past few years (COVID being no exception), in the spirit of community service, our advertising rates have not. Even as our community has grown, and with it our responsibility to it, The Laconia Daily Sun has held a line against imposing costs on our readers and especially against raising prices on advertisers.
There’s a rule of thumb for price-setting in most marketplaces: Charge what the market will bear. But that is specifically NOT how things work here.
As the new guy, I have a unique “outside” perspective on things, and I have to tell you that the first thing I noted when I joined the team is just how important the concept of team actually is.
Our readers aren’t just our audience. You are our neighbors. You are the bedrock of this community. You are why we do what we do.
But right now, today, as our community tentatively starts to reemerge from pandemic-induced social and economic shock none of us has ever experienced, there is something you can do to help us continue serving you.
Folks, it is not easy being free.
Fact is, The Laconia Daily Sun’s resources are limited strictly by much or how little advertising support it receives. That relentlessly local journalism that you deserve is limited only by how much your local businesses are willing and able to support.
We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the Lakes Region business community. The Laconia Daily Sun is here for you because local businesses are here for us.
So could I ask you a small favor? Two favors, really.
First, when you can, please buy locally. When you support local businesses, you are really supporting local schools. And fire departments, police departments, parks and recreation . . . Heck, shopping locally is even better for the environment. But mostly, when you shop locally, you are supporting your neighbors.
Second, while you’re out and about shopping locally, please take a moment and tell your local shopkeepers, restaurant managers, car dealers, upholstery shops and real estate agents that you saw their ad in The Laconia Daily Sun, and that you appreciate their support of your local newspaper.
Don't let Jeffrey M. Peyton's accolades, business accomplishments or cool demeanor fool you. The Sun's regional director of marketing has wing-walked on an airplane at 700 feet, co-piloted the Goodyear Blimp, swam with sharks, and managed to obtain paperwork officially declaring him “legally sane.”
