When I was a kid, growing up outside Richmond, I looked forward to the rare occasions when we got to go downtown. Richmond is a historic place — and the Virginia capitol is a wonder to behold (particularly when you're a tween-ager fascinated by all things Civil War).
But my favorite attraction was a few blocks over. I'm talking, of course, about the Times-Dispatch news presses. Back then, the paper was printed downtown, and you could stand right there on the sidewalk and watch the presses roll.
All these years later, and I can't help it. I'm utterly fascinated with printing presses. When I was a magazine publisher, I volunteered for the inconvenient flight to Baraboo, Wisconsin, as often as my schedule permitted, just so I could hole up in my hotel room til 2 or 3 in the morning, waiting patiently for the call letting me know it was time to do the press check. Since my production manager back then was terrified of flying, it was a win-win for everyone. But mostly me, since I got to stand there ready to shout "STOP THE PRESSES" if necessary.
It never was. Sigh.
Here's something I bet you didn't know about the printing press: That invention is what made the protestant Reformation happen. (What, you don't think Martin Luther hand-printed hundreds — nay, thousands — of copies of his 91 theses? You don't think that one copy he nailed to the church door was enough to spark a global shift in religion?)
Here's another — the word stereotype has itself been stereotyped!
That's right. Stereotype gets a bad rap, when in fact the original stereotype was a mighty useful implement to old-world pressmen. (Don't even get me started on "typecast.")
Seriously, before the internet, before desktop publishing, before electricity, printing plates were set quite literally one letter at a time. These plates — called stereotypes — took a long time to produce. To save time, typesetters would keep templates of words and phrases they used on a regular basis. These templates of ready-to-use phrases were called — wait for it — cliches.
Nowadays, cliches are stereotyped (did I just say that?). Marketing experts warn you to avoid using them, um, at all costs.
Sure, I don't ever need to hear "I'm not a doctor but I play one on TV" again. "But wait — there's more" has lost any authenticity it may have once held.
But cliches are cliches for a reason — these are journeyman phrases, immediately recognized by almost everyone in almost every demographic. They've stood the test of time.
Today's cliche can accomplish for a marketer exactly what yesteryear's cliche accomplished for the pressman: enable important information to be conveyed in a recognizable, easily understandable manner.
Now, don't go jumping the shark! I'm not suggesting that you recycle old material in your advertising just because it might be recognizable.
Please don’t consider this a license to announce your one-stop shop for once in a lifetime opportunities. I don’t think I could handle taking those to the next level.
And no, I am definitely NOT suggesting that you start thinking outside the box.
But you can draw inspiration — not to mention audience — from a clever twist on a cliche.
•••
Don't let Jeffrey M. Peyton's accolades, business accomplishments or cool demeanor fool you. The Sun's regional director of marketing has wing-walked on an airplane at 700 feet, co-piloted the Goodyear Blimp, swam with sharks, and managed to obtain paperwork officially declaring him “legally sane.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.