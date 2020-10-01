Grant writing tips shared by the Children's Auction

This summer I attended a grant writing workshop organized by the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Jennifer Kelley shared some pointers for local nonprofits in their grant seeking and writing process.
10 grant writing tips
1. Tell your story
In addition to responding to the prompts outlined in the grant, make sure you’re helping the potential funder get to know your organization, what you do, and how you’re solving problems in your community.
2. Focus on funders who support your mission
Imagine a funder as Cinderella - wait until you find the one with the right fit, instead of trying to force something that isn’t right. Why try to creatively match up your project or program with a grant that’s only marginally related when you could spend your energy on finding funders whose priorities match up with your organization’s mission. This also includes coverage areas and locations, and you should only apply to grants that are appropriate for your geographic area.
3. Think outside box when seeking funders
When you think of grants, your mind may automatically go to funding from foundations. Don’t forget about other nonprofits, local and national banks, corporations and small civic organizations who may have grant funds available.
4. Grants come in many sizes
An often untapped pool of grant funds are volunteer matching grants typically offered by corporations who encourage their staff to give back to the community. These companies will donate cash to your organization to recognize the volunteer hours of their employees.
5. Gather documents in one place
Many grants will ask for similar attachments, including the organization’s EIN, current budget, audited financial statements, roster for the board of directors, mission statement, contact information, a W9, and an IRS determination letter. Keep these together in one file for easy reference.
6. Measure your impact
Also every grant report will ask for metrics that demonstrate the success of your project or program. Build these into your processes for carrying out your mission, and think ahead. Do you survey your participants before they start as well as after they go through a program? To provide metrics, you’ll need data. Consider also using infographics, photos, and videos to help illustrate your metrics.
7. Addressing a problem vs. fulfilling your mission
Beyond just serving your target population or fulfilling your mission with grant funding, identify the urgent need a project or program will solve, and explain why this is important. Funding that fills a gap within the community is much more relevant than any old project that may technically fit the grant guidelines.
8. Think about how volunteers can help
Rely on the countless, dedicated volunteers your organization has to help you with the grant process. Are any of your board members in civic groups or clubs who make charitable giving a priority? Do any of your programmatic volunteers work for a large corporation whose corporate responsibility priorities match up with your organization’s mission? Leverage their network of contacts in the community to identify funding sources and make introductions.
9. Give updates to funders, whether they ask or not
Many grant awards include a process for reporting outcomes and metrics, but even if the grant does not ask for regular progress updates, make it a point to send them. Showing an organization the tangible results of your project will help them be more satisfied with their investment.
10. Celebrate your wins
Your funders love it when you share a successful grant award, because it helps them spread the word about what they’re doing to give back to the community. Share a press release in your local paper, post on Facebook and tag their page, and include information about your funders on your organization’s website.
Click here to see all the slides from the workshop.
To stay connected with the Children’s Auction, visit their blog.
Grants in the world of journalism are increasingly becoming a sustainable source of funding, and at the Laconia Daily Sun, The Sunshine Project is supported by a grant from the Endowment for Health and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. We also work with our partner Solutions Journalism Network on the project.
