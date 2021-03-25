9 points to remember when creating content for social media

Does the thought of creating content for your social media platforms stress you out? Depending on how many channels you have, it can seem overwhelming. Having a plan and being prepared will make the process more manageable. Remember these pointers when setting out to gather material for social media posts.
1. Make a calendar
Don’t wait until the last minute to decide what you’ll be posting. Create a calendar that plans out at least a month in advance, or longer if possible. Consider adding weekly or monthly features that you can repeat.
2. Vary your topics
In addition to industry-related things, expand your posts to include things that are on everyone’s minds, current events, trends, weather and seasonal topics, or even recipes. This can make finding content easier.
3. Leverage special events
Holidays, local happenings and other special events are great sources of ideas for content. This helps you fill your calendar, and also lets your followers know that you’re in the know about what’s going on around you.
4. Add movement
If a picture is worth a thousand words, videos are worth 10,000. Phone cameras have the capacity to shoot video suitable for social media. Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes look at something new, an interview, or just a tour of somewhere important to your brand, videos are compelling.
5. Be consistent
Once you get started, make sure you keep your posts coming. There is an overwhelming amount of information that consumers have to sift through, so make sure they’re always able to find you in their feed. They shouldn’t have to seek you out.
6. Choose quality over quantity
Posting content that your followers are likely to share is much more important than filling their feed. In fact, if you post too often your posts can compete with each other for screen time. Making a schedule will help you choose the right posts to share at the right time.
7. Take advantage of free tools
Use any tool you can to make your life easier. Some platforms allow for scheduling posts in advance, there are also third-party sites that can schedule across a variety of platforms, and cross-post content on more than one channel.
8. Keep your audience in mind
Think about who you’re trying to reach when gathering content. The information millennials are seeking is likely different from what retirees want to read.
9. Make it engaging
One of the goals of using social media is to engage with your customers, clients, whoever your audience may be. Include a call to action with your posts, like sharing, liking, or commenting. Posts can grow legs or even go viral, broadening your reach and exposure.
