5 ways to stay competitive during the Best of the Lakes Region contest

The Best of the Lakes Region, presented by Bank of New Hampshire, is here again, and with it, a chance for Lakes Region businesses to prove themselves at the top of their field. As nominations wrap up, any business competing will need to get ready for the voting round. Here are a few ways to stay competitive:
1. Toot your own horn
Promote that you’re taking part in the contest at your business location, and tell all your customers. Use every customer interaction to remind your supporters to vote.
2. Leverage social media and digital outlets
Your social media followers are already a captive audience. They’ve liked your page, and you can amplify your reach by using your social media outlets and email marketing to spread the word. There’s even a free toolkit to download that will help in your efforts.
3. Stick with your top categories
Make it easy for your customers to vote for you by selecting categories that your customers will easily associate with your business. The simpler it is, the more likely they are to follow through.
4. Get a custom voting page
If you do have a lot of categories on the ballot, or you just want to make it fool-proof for your customers, a custom voting page gives you a link that goes directly to just your categories.
5. Remember voting is daily
Your customers and supporters can vote for you only once . . . per day! Make sure they know it’s not a one-and-done situation, and they can show their support throughout the entire voting period, Tuesday, April 13 at noon, through Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m.
To learn more, visit bestofthelakesregion.com.
