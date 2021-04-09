4 easy steps to add your event to The Laconia Daily Sun calendar

You’ve probably attended more virtual events in the past year than you expected to in the next 10. As the weather gets warmer, calendars will also start filling up again. Whether you’re planning a virtual fundraiser or a small, in-person gathering outside, the Laconia Daily Sun calendar can help you get the word out.
To get started, visit laconiadailysun.com/events.
You’ll be asked to create an account on CitySpark, which is free. You can use your account to login and update your listing at any time.
If you or your organization has posted an event before, you would be asked to sign in instead.
Write a description
Before you add all the details, the form will take you through a quick search to make sure you’re not adding a duplicate event.
In your description, include all the relevant details of time, place, attire, registration, and anything else an event guest would need to know. Make sure to include who to contact for more information.
Choose an image
An image will help readers quickly see what your event is about. You should tie it into your other marketing efforts for the event. Make sure you own or have permission to use any image you upload.
Set it apart
You can help your event stand out by using low-cost promotions through CitySpark. From highlighting the listing to spotlighting it below or next to the calendar, there are several options that will draw attention to your event.
