11 tips to remember when job searching

Job searching can be exhausting. Finding a job you’re qualified for, going through the application and interview process, and waiting to hear back. Keep the following points in mind when conducting your search.
1. Leverage your network
If you’re not sure where to start, reach out to former coworkers and classmates, neighbors, friends, and other people you know in the community to ask them to keep their eyes open for positions, or if they know of any jobs. Make sure to take advantage of your social media networks, too. Be clear about what you’re looking for to make good use of everyone’s time.
Hiring managers take personal recommendations seriously. If you already have a job in mind, find out if you know someone at the company who can help introduce you to the hiring manager or another member of the team.
2. Hone your resume
You might think this goes without saying, but this is a place you can help yourself stand out. Include tangible, numbers-driven examples of your success. Quantify as much as you can, and demonstrate the skills you want to show.
Think about what other skills you can include that might not be directly job-related, and let your creativity show. Do you speak any other languages? Have experience with hobbies? Considering listing these.
3. Be confident
Don’t sell yourself short when looking for a new position. A new job can be a stretch, and can have some aspects that you haven’t done before. Challenging yourself will help you grow and learn. Think about ways you can demonstrate certain skills by using examples outside of work.
4. Diversify
When you’re looking for a new role, don’t only think about what you’ve already done, but what you’re interested in. Keep your options open when choosing potential positions in terms of both industry and job title. Even if you’ve found a role you’re really interested in, make sure you apply to several positions, and don’t rule any of them out until you’ve accepted an offer.
5. Keep your sights on your goal
It’s important to focus on your career goal during every job search. Instead of thinking about the roles you may need to land there, sometimes it’s helpful to work backwards. If you know of a company you’re interested in working with, approach them, even if you haven’t seen any positions advertised.
6. Practice
Ask trusted friends, coworkers and your family to help you prepare. Do mock interviews, and ask them to read over your resume. There are many example questions available online. While you won’t know exactly which questions will be asked, you can get more comfortable with talking about your strengths and weaknesses, your experience, and your skills.
7. Connect with your alma mater
Check with your college or even your high school to see what career services they offer. These could include interview preparation help, resume review, and job boards. They can also help you tap into the alumni network to make connections for potential roles.
8. Do your research
Make sure you’ve done some research online or in person into the company you’re applying to. In nearly every interview, the interviewer will offer you a chance to ask questions. Make sure you’re prepared with thoughtful questions that demonstrate you know about the products or services the company offers.
9. Engage with your prospective employer
Once you’ve narrowed down your search, become a customer of the company or companies you are interested in. This will help you fully engage with the work and understand from both sides how the business operates.
10. Think big
Especially in today’s changing working landscape, make sure to cast a wide search. Take your hunt national, or even worldwide. More companies than ever are open to remote working arrangements, and it’s worth weighing all of your options when making a job change.
11. Follow up
Just like you would do with your clients, make sure to send a thank you note, either by mail or email, after your meeting. No need to be persistent, one message is fine, unless they’ve asked you for more information.
