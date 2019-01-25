If you own an Amazon Echo, you can now ask Alexa to read news from the Laconia Daily Sun, event briefings and calendar items.
Alexa is Amazon’s voice-activated virtual assistant, which is available on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot and Echo Show devices, as well as standalone apps for both iOS and Android. Alexa answers questions, searches the web, creates to-do and shopping lists, plays music, shares the news and weather and more. The Laconia Daily Sun launched its own Alexa skill on Jan. 16.
We offer 3 new skills:
- The Laconia Daily Sun Flash Briefing. This skill will read the top headlines from the most current edition of the Laconia Daily Sun newspaper.
- Laconia Calendar Flash Briefing. This skill will read the current day's top calendar events.
- Laconia Daily Sun Calendar. This skill is more interactive and allows the user to request items from our online calendar by date, time, and location.
Here’s how to set up new skills:
Go to Skills in your Alexa app on iOS or Android or on the web https://alexa.amazon.com and search for "Laconia." Once you find us, select the skill and click "enable skill." You are now ready to use your new skill.
Here's how to use your skills:
Laconia News Brief and Laconia Calendar Brief. Try saying "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" Alexa should begin to read today's top stories and events.
Editor's Note - The News Brief and Calendar Brief are separate skills and need to be enabled separately. Also, in any Flash Briefing skill you can choose the settings button, then the Advanced Setting to choose the order of items to be read to you.
Laconia Daily Sun Calendar. Try saying "Alexa, ask Laconia Calendar what's happening," "Alexa, ask Laconia Calendar what's going on this weekend" or "Alexa, ask Laconia Calendar what's happening in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday morning."
