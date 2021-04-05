The Laconia Daily Sun will recognize the historic class of 2021 high school and college graduates with Graduation Pages publishing June 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8
One school featured per day
Businesses can honor graduates, employees or schools
Parents can congratulate their graduates with a custom ad
Sponsorship opportunities available
Featured High Schools
- Tuesday, June 1: Belmont High School
- Wednesday, June 2: Gilford High School
- Thursday, June 3: Inter-Lakes Middle High School
- Friday, June 4: Laconia High School
- Tuesday, June 8: Winnisquam, Franklin, and all other schools and colleges
Parents & Grandparents: Shout out your graduate
- 1/8 page: 30 words with a photo for $100
- Jumbo business card: 20 words with a photo for $60
Businesses give a shout-out to the graduating classes
1/8 page H
5” x 3.25”
1 School
$100 each
2-3 Schools
$80 each
4-5 School
$65 each
1/4 page H
5” x 5.65”
1 School
$200 each
2-3 Schools
$125 each
4-5 School
$115 each
1/3 page V
5” x 7.5”
1 School
$270 each
2-3 Schools
$175 each
4-5 School
$155 each
1/2 page H
10.25” x 5.65”
1 School
$400 each
2-3 Schools
$250 each
4-5 School
$230 each
Full page
10.25” x 11.50”
1 School
$750 each
2-3 Schools
$500 each
4-5 School
$475 each
Sponsorships Available
Premier Graduation Sponsor
Sponsors all 5 schools - Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Inter-Lakes and all other schools
Presenting School Sponsor
Pick 1 school to sponsor - Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Inter-Lakes and all other schools
