You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Celebrate the 2020 Graduates

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
2020 Grads

The Laconia Daily Sun will recognize the historic class of 2020 high school, college, and university graduates with Graduation Pages June 23-24

  • Businesses can recognize graduates & employees

  • Parents can recognize their graduates with a custom ad

  • Business Sponsorships also available

Featured High Schools: 

Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Inter-Lakes & Winnisquam

If you would like to give a shout-out to your special grad, consider:

Half Page (10.25”w x 5.65”h)

Third Page (5”w x 7.5”h)

Quarter Page (5”w x 5.65”h)

Sixth Page (5”w x 3.5”h)

Eighth Page (5”w x 2.75”h)

LDS Logo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics