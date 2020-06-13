Celebrate the 2020 Graduates

The Laconia Daily Sun will recognize the historic class of 2020 high school, college, and university graduates with Graduation Pages June 23-24
Businesses can recognize graduates & employees
Parents can recognize their graduates with a custom ad
Business Sponsorships also available
Featured High Schools:
Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Inter-Lakes & Winnisquam
If you would like to give a shout-out to your special grad, consider:
Half Page (10.25”w x 5.65”h)
Third Page (5”w x 7.5”h)
Quarter Page (5”w x 5.65”h)
Sixth Page (5”w x 3.5”h)
Eighth Page (5”w x 2.75”h)
