Boating Pages 2022

Reach Potential Boat Buyers Where they Work & Where They Play
In these top markets: Boston * Concord * Manchester * New York * The Lakes Region
- Get your share of an estimated 40,000+ Summer Daily Sun print and online readers in Saturday’s Lakes Region Boating Section.
- Showcase Your: Boat Sales, Boat Rentals, Water Toys, Boating Supplies, Docks, Lifts, Waterfront Construction, Boat Storage, Waterfront Dining
- Boating pages publish each Saturday from Memorial Day until Columbus Day.
Ask your sales representative or call 603-737-2020 today for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.