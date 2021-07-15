You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Advertise in the official guide for 2021 fall events

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Lakes Region Fall Guide 2021

Fall Guide

Includes maps for Discover Autumn in the Lakes Region

  • Distributed at official New Hampshire state welcome centers and select locations around the state and the Lakes Region
  • Sept.-Nov. 2021
  • Flavors of Fall
  • Discovery Tours and Shopping
  • Libations and Pumpkin Tours
  • Home Improvement and Lodging
  • Attractions and Real Estate
  • Glossy Full color 7.875” x 10.5”

Reserve your full color ad today!

Inside Pages

Full Page: $675 - 7.38” x 9.87”

½ Page $425 - 7.38” x 4.81” or 3.55” x 9.87”

¼ Page $325 -3.55” x 4.81”

Premium Positions

Back Cover: $2300

Inside Cover Positions: $1450 - $1650

*Camera Ready Format: PDF files accepted, actual ad dimensions at a minimum 300dpi. Please use CMYK and be sure small type 12 point and smaller is 100% black.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics