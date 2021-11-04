2021 Shop local with the Laconia Daily Sun Holiday Shopping Guide

The Holiday Shopping Guide is the perfect place to let people know what special items you have to offer. Everyone is looking for that perfect, unique, local gift. Let us design an eye-catching ad for you.
The Holiday Guide is published for 8 weeks on Wednesdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 22.
Run your ad 3 times a week, and get an additional ad FREE in our Holiday Guide on Wednesdays, and a FREE write-up, up to 85 words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.