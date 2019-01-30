To The Daily Sun,

Ms. Chong, with typical liberal wisdom, instructs us peasants to quit using plastic straws.

Apparently disposing of trash properly, instead of throwing it on the ground, is beyond her capabilities.

Think about that when these socialist "know-it-alls" start lecturing you on more complex issues.

Thomas C. Bogan

Laconia

(1) comment

Spellchecker67
Spellchecker67

Apparently you missed the point!

