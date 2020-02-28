MEREDITH — The Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation received a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction in support of the Hart Family Memorial Skatepark, which is scheduled to be built this summer.
“I'm so thrilled that the Hart Family Memorial Skatepark, a memorial to my parents, will once again provide the future generation of Lakes Region youth with a place that has a singular ability to foster friendships and find a passion,” said Brendan Hart, who spearheaded the initiatige. “I’m so touched by the Children’s Auction’s support. They have done so much for our community. Having them believe in the skatepark and what it will mean for generations of kids to come is truly an honor.”
The new recreational space will be the first concrete skatepark in the Lakes Region. The facility will be dedicated to Glenn Hart and Linda Hart-Buuck, two warm members of the community who always encouraged youths to pursue healthy outdoor activities.
The Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation has raised $230,000 for the skatepark, and is seeking to complete a $300,000 budget before construction starts this summer.
Donations may be made out to the Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation and mailed to the group at One Circle Drive, Meredith, NH 03253.
