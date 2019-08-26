LACONIA — Robert “Bob” Wayne Turcotte, 75, of Winter Street, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019.
Bob was born on July 12, 1944, in North Conway, to the late Oliver Joseph Turcotte and Jeanette Hammond Brown Turcotte.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Terry Lee Saunders Turcotte of North Conway, in 1967, and they lived together in Laconia for more than 50 years.
Bob was a proud Marine and Vietnam veteran, and received two Purple Hearts. Many will remember him through his work as a stellar appliance repairman for more than 40 years. Prior to owning Turcotte Appliance Repair, Bob worked for Head’s Electric and Sears. While Bob retired in 2014, he continued to provide expert appliance advice to friends and family.
Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed fixing and repurposing just about everything, hiking, cooking, gardening, embarking on new adventures with his Gold Wing motorcycle, and most recently driving anywhere in his big red truck.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Terry; daughter Heather M. Turcotte; son-in-law Brian B. Briggs; and two granddaughters, Sequoia Terrerta Turcotte Briggs and Seyge Robohn Turcotte Briggs; sister Norma, brother-in-law John, and niece Michele McShane; his brother, Oliver, sister-in-law Danette, nephew Craig Turcotte, and niece Theresa Fox; mother-in-law Ethel Saunders; brother-in-law Glenn, sister-in-law, Sonnhilde, and nephews Mark and Kirk Saunders; nephews Chris and Greg Saunders and niece Katherine Biddle; and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Seychem Turcotte Briggs; father-in-law Forest; a brother-in-law, Scott; and sister-in-law Carol Saunders.
There will be a Funeral Service on Friday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, followed by a reception at Hector’s Restaurant, 53 Beacon St. West, Laconia.
A Private Military Burial will follow at Conway Cemetery in Conway.
Bob was a generous man who contributed to a variety of charitable organizations. He had a special affinity for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the work they do for children and their families. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in his name be made online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/rwturcotte.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
