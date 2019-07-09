LACONIA — Gerald E. Knight, 82, of Laconia, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Concord Hospital, after many months of declining health.
Gerald was born in Dubuque, Iowa, son of the late Edwin and Charlotte (Seagrene) Knight of Minnesota.
Gerald met his late wife of 54 years, Doreen, at college in St. Paul, Minnesota. They moved to North Haverhill, New Hampshire, after their marriage and it is there that they raised their two children, daughter Sara O’Sullivan and her husband, Robin Lounsbury, of Pembroke and son Jeffrey Knight of Vermont.
Gerald taught world geography in Minnesota and in several schools in New Hampshire. Gerald retired, ending his career of 36 years of teaching, at Laconia High School. During his years of teaching, he escorted many student groups to Europe, including eight school exchanges between Laconia High School and Vilnius, Lithuania. He was very interested in teaching both students and adults the value of democracy. He especially enjoyed escorting many trips to the Soviet Union.
After his retirement, Gerald served for five years as the legislative chairperson in New Hampshire state government, representing more than 6,000 retired New Hampshire teachers. In 2011, he was honored as the New Hampshire retired teacher of the year.
His surviving family includes his children; his grandchildren, Jonathan O’Sullivan of Pembroke and Samuel Knight and Emma Knight of Massachusetts; great-granddaughter Jemma O’Sullivan; sister-in-law Peggy Johnson of Minnesota; cousins Judith Wise of Pennsylvania and Ellen McCaune of Massachusetts; and caregiver and friend Dan Carter of Laconia. He also had a very special bond with the family Gerrit de Jong of Dordrecht of the Netherlands, longtime pen pals of 73 years.
Calling hours will be on Friday, July 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home of Laconia, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Celebration of Gerald’s Life on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, 172 Pleasant St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
