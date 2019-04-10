ALTON BAY — Gail J. Freymuth, 73, of Mount Major Highway died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Concord Hospice House.
Gail was born on July 12, 1945, in Portsmouth, the daughter of Edward and Nella (Luce) Gustafson.
Gail was a loving soul, cherished by so many. Her family and friends were her everything. Family and friend gatherings are what meant the most to her. She exuded love and equality to anyone she came across. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all. Her love will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched.
Gail is survived by two daughters, Kami Marceau and her husband, Jason, and Kelli Shepherd and her husband, Roger; six grandchildren, Alan, Branden, Shelby, Daniel “D.J.”, Lorelai, and Fred; four great-grandchildren, Adriana, Ava-Lee, Delilah, and Emma; two brothers, Eric Gustafson and his wife, Susan Leslie, and Wayne Gustafson and his wife, Joanne; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gail was predeceased by her husband, Fred Freymuth; her daughter, Dawn Romprey; and two brothers, Edward and Dana Gustafson.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
“We all of us has a road to take, the road is the road of life, we each of us has our share of joy, and each has our share of strife, although we all must travel this road in sunny or stormy weather, we each can lighten the others load if we travel the road together.”
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Gail’s name be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.