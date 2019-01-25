WOLFEBORO — The Community Contra Dance Series hosted by Global Awareness Local Action kicks off 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Wolfeboro Town Hall’s Great Hall. The dance runs from 7-10 p.m., with the first half hour dedicated to a brief overview of the basic steps of New England contra dance. Dances are appropriate for all ages and abilities, as well as those who want to cheer the dancers on from the sidelines.
The headlining band for January’s dance is Brier Hill Band. Brier Hill has been playing local farmer's markets and dances in the Wolfeboro and Ossipee area for the last six years. Named for one of the roads in Canaan Valley where they started playing, the band serves up standard New England dance tunes drawn from the French Canadian and British fiddle traditions that make up most of the contra dance repertoire. Brier Hill is comprised of Lane and Scott Evans, Patrick O'Hagin, Michael Haeger and Tim Morrison. Eric Rolnick will be calling the dance with the Brier Hill.
Dance admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to 18, and free for children five and under. Those experiencing financial hardship are invited to pay what they can. To protect the wood floor, bring an extra pair of shoes for dancing that do not have a black sole. GALA is also looking to fill a few volunteer shifts for the dances. For more information about this event, or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.galacommunity.org, call 603-569-1500, or email josh@galacommunity.org.
