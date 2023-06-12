Despite the economic turbulence of the last three years, factors slowing the growth of the economy in NH today are similar to those holding the state back in 2019. The well-being of Granite Staters continues to be constrained by a lack of available and affordable housing and child care.

Consequently, workforce participation and growth are lower than they would be without these constraints. While housing and child care challenges existed before the pandemic, they have been exacerbated by the health and economic shocks from COVID-19. Public programs to support current workers and develop future Granite Staters’ skills are increasingly important.

