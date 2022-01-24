TAMWORTH — Whiteface Hollow in Tamworth is a perfect venue for brides and grooms who want to hike and enjoy nature by day and then watch the sun set behind the mountains and over the pond as they dine in rustic elegance.
“It’s a very relaxing place,” said John Ferreira, who developed and runs the breath-taking venue with his wife, Jennifer.
In addition to its natural beauty and 1820s charm, Whiteface Hollow offers couples the chance for an extended stay with friends and family, with multiple indoor and outdoor settings for the rehearsal dinner, brunch and everyday relaxation.
“We’re seeing people come from many parts of the northeast,” says Jennifer. “There’s a special connection to this beautiful area. Many want to get away and get back to nature, back to New Hampshire and the mountains and lakes.”
The Ferreiras are retired and live in Moultonborough. They purchased the 25-acre property in 2016 and spent a year applying their sensibilities as well as their collective knowledge of business and customer engagement. “Providing that customer experience is something that has been very important to us,” Jennifer said. “We had a vision of being able to offer a beautiful premise with really wonderful vistas of the mountains here. We wanted to share that.”
The property is home to a farmhouse that sleeps 12, a 200-year-old barn that accommodates 200 guests—which the Ferreiras have painstakingly restored—and the brand-new winery that seats 40. The wine tasting room is used as one of the many gathering spots for brides and grooms, and when the first batches of vino are ready to be unveiled, the room will open to the public, when no private events are scheduled.
Outdoors, the property features patios and green spaces that also can be used for cocktail parties and dining. “Couples can have different events on site during their extended stay without having their guests feel like they’re always in the same place,” John says.
Another plus for Whiteface Hollow is it hosts only one wedding per weekend. “Brides and grooms have the entire property,” John said. And the couple created a three-mile nature trail on the expansive grounds to add to guests’ enjoyment. “A lot of our guests get good use out of that,” John says.
Guests at Whiteface Hollow enjoy the quiet of the dead-end road, the on-site vineyard, spectacular sunsets and views of dozens of peaks, including Mount Whiteface—which gave the place its name.
“The lead up to a wedding can be chaotic,” John says. “Our venue offers a great location and an extended period to relax before the wedding, to decompress and have fun with that immediate group of people and really take the edge off and fully enjoy things, and to get to do that in an outstanding beautiful scenic environment that is classic and reminiscent of New Hampshire.”
