GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia will welcome the Watoto Children’s Choir back to the Lakes Region this Sunday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
This year, the choir, from Uganda, East Africa, will perform selections from its new album, “We Will Go.”
The choir’s current six-month tour, launching in the United States on the East Coast, presents the story of abandoned African children and vulnerable women who have risen above their circumstances to answer the call and be part of the new Africa.
The children making up the choir bring the message, “It’s possible to have joy, to laugh and to have hope, no matter what you’re going through.”
Like Africa, the choir’s performances are vibrant and colorful, taking listeners on an emotional journey from situations of utter despair to joyous celebration, as the children and women share their personal stories of triumph in story and song.
Proceeds from the sale of the choir’s album will help the Watoto Children’s Choir provide vulnerable children and women with homes, education, medical care, and, most of all, the love of a family.
The Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11-A, near the 3/11 bypass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.