MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck will open its 2018 summer services on Sunday, July 1, at 10 a.m.
The trustees have lined up a team of special guests to lead the first service, with Bettina (Long) Pondo returning from Charlotte, North Carolina to share her voice in song. A 1985 graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, Pondo went on to graduate from Gardner-Webb University and she has sung in her local church as a vocal team member and soloist. She is married with two children and is the daughter of Union Church trustees Diana and Ivor Thomas, who will be greeting that Sunday.
Jane Jenness will return as pianist to lead the congregation in hymns and spirit.
New to the Union Church family will be Rev. Robert Thompson, visiting minister, who is an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, he matriculated high school at Phillips Exeter Academy, received his bachelor of science degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, and a master of divinity degree from Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio. He currently is the Phelps Minister for Phillips Church at Phillips Exeter Academy. Rev. Thompson is married with two children, and is the grandfather of two "amazing and gorgeous grandchildren, the best grandchildren in the world." His sermon will come from the fifth chapter of the Gospel of Mark.
The Union Church of Meredith Neck, founded in 1839 and located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, welcomes all to interdenominational services during the months of July and August.
