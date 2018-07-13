PLYMOUTH — Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will screen a 30-minute documentary, “When the Bough Breaks,” on Wednesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.
The film examines the reasons that African-American infants die at twice the rate of white infants in American society.
The documentary, which is part of the series “Unnatural Causes” produced by California Newsreel, poses a provocative idea: that the cumulative stress of racism is taking a heavy toll on African-American families and on children even before they are born.
The screening is sponsored by Starr King’s Black Lives Matter Task Force. Task Force member Suzanne Gaulocher will facilitate a dialogue session after the screening.
Dr. Gaulocher is assistant professor in Health Promotion and associate director of the Center for Healthy Communities at Plymouth State University. Her research, teaching, and practice center around the intersection of human health and the environment, with a focus on community engagement, social justice and health equity.
Starr King is located at 101 Fairgrounds Road in Plymouth.
