MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck will welcome back Rev. Paulo Gustavo França to spread his message of “The Christian Gift to Humankind” this Sunday, July 15, at 10 a.m.
Rev. Paulo was born in Brazil where he, at the age of 14, became the first Protestant Christian in a family of nominal Catholics and secular Sephardic Jews. He followed his call to the ministry after graduating from Pharmacy School and working for five years as the director of Public Pharmacy in the Unified Health System of Rio de Janeiro.
New to the church on Sunday will be soloist and guitarist Kim Ridley, and as another welcome back, pianist Mary Rivers will augment the service with music.
Greeters will be Charlene Malek and Ginny Miller.
The Union Church, located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, welcomes all to interdenominational services throughout the summer. For more information, see the church’s Facebook page or go to www.unionchurchmeredith.com.
