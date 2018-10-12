GILMANTON — The First Congregational Society in Gilmanton will hold a Fall Harvest Service on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m.
The church, known as the Smith Meeting House, is located on Meeting House Road in Gilmanton, off Route 140, and 3 miles from Gilmanton Corner. All denominations are welcome.
The Rev. Michael Carrier, a United States Air Force veteran, will officate. Rev. Carrier graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary and has served as a transitional leader in various churches in New Hampshire, including Conway, Bedford, Plymouth and Franklin. Prior to that, he served as a pastor in Scotland, New Jersey, Idaho, Colorado, and California. His sermons have a reputation as being always insightful and refreshing.
Organist Harriet Coupel will play a prelude and postlude, and has arranged for special music during the service.
After the service, all are invited to the church's annual Harvest Dinner, which is free and will include ham, beans, salad, and pot-luck items, along with dessert and assorted beverages. Those intending to go are asked to call 603-267-8151 to give the dinner crew an indication of what the attendance will be.
People are welcome to come early in order to enjoy the pastoral setting, which includes the church, an old schoolhouse, three other buildings, and Gilmanton's first cemetery. The First Congregational Society’s church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
