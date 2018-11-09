LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will hold its annual Interfaith Service of Remembrance on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia.
Anyone who has suffered a loss is welcome to come with friends, family members, and neighbors of all ages to honor and celebrate the living memory of loved ones.
A highlight of the annual service is a performance by the Tides of Harmony Choral Group, a team of Central VNA & Hospice volunteers who sing individually and in small groups with patients and families throughout the year.
Along with music of comfort and hope will be readings and words of remembrance by hospice volunteers and staff and local community members. All are welcome to bring a poem or brief reflection or to share a cherished memory.
The service is open to all, whether connected to hospice or not, and whether you are connected to a faith tradition or not.
The service will run from about 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a reception with light refreshments and opportunities for connection.
For more information, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444 or dan@centralvna.org.
