GILFORD — On Saturday, Oct. 20, the First United Methodist Church of Gilford will continue its long tradition of serving the best bean-hole beans in the region as part of its Harvest Supper.
For more than 45 years, the church has been cooking huge iron pots of beans in holes dug behind the church and lined with red-hot stones. The process takes 24 hours and folks return year after year to enjoy the meal.
There is a choice of either dark red kidney beans or white beans, both cooked with maple syrup from a local farm in Gilford.
If you would like to see the beans uncovered and lifted from their holes and taken into the church, be there at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the supper.
In addition to the beans, diners are served all-you-can-eat corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, homemade rolls and apple or pumpkin pie for dessert.
Tickets are available for two sittings: 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The price is $15 for adults and $7 for children under 12. For reservations, call the church office at 603-524-3289. The office is open weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon, if you wish to pick up your tickets there. Tickets sell out quickly, so reserve or pick up early.
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11-A near the 3/11 bypass.
