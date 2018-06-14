TILTON — Tilton School has announced the names of students who earned recognition as MacMorran Scholars for the first semester of the 2018-2019 academic year. MacMorran Scholars are named in honor of John F. MacMorran, who was Head of School from 1971–1982 and an educational leader committed to academic excellence. These scholars have reached a high level of scholarship, effort and a commitment to meeting responsibilities, and have demonstrated behavior of “good citizens” of the community.
Grade 10
Eveline Auger, Shi Steven Chen, Narisen Nelson Lyu, Maximillian Paganini, Alex Ritter, Bailey Vachon, XiYuan Simon Wang, and Zhiyuan Matt Zhou
Grade 11
Olivia Anastasy, Margaret Callender, James Cates, Payton Crowley, Justin Greenberg, Kamila Hecka, Casey Honer, Hongyi Jonathan Jiang, Yue Elina Lei, Hangjing Doris Li, Zekun Samael Mu, Yiting Eva Pei, Yixiao Andrew Sun, Daniel Ton-That, Ziang Jonasson Zhang, and Xiaofeng Jessica Zhu
Grade 12
Eric Beckett, Isabelle Benoit, Nikolai Bofinger, Ashlyn Brown, Jacqueline Hill, Brigid Hosmer, Ziqi Jacky Li, Mingqi Regina Ma, Nathaniel McCarvill, Zoey Nash-Boucher, Cassandra Nevers, Stephanie Nevers, Kimberly Parker, Sarah Schartner, Meiwen Mabel Shao, Bradley Smith, Xianzhi Elisa Sun, Anika Tullos, James Wills, Chenyu Queena Yuan, and Chujie Emily Zhang
