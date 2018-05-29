CONCORD, NH — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's List at NHTI, Concord's Community College, in recognition of their academic achievement during the spring 2018 term. In order to qualify for dean's list a student must be considered full time (registered for 12 credits or more) and have a term GPA of 3.3 or higher.

Alton

Shelby Therrien

Alton Bay

Ashley Bissell

Barnstead

Caleb Molloy, Alyssa Spiewak, Steven Stanton

Belmont

Makayla Donovan. Andreya Murphy

Gilford

Nicole Griffin, Kaitlyn Marcella, Mason McGonagle, Connor Perkins, Thomas Pouliot, Connor Sleeper, Kiara Smith, Emily Theberge, Celia Weeks

Gilmanton Iron Works

Alexis Dubois, Menbere Hulumyfer

Laconia

Bailee Demers, Anna Frascone Doucette, Ashley Hart, Rebekah Kneuer, Joshua Leclaire,

Timothy Olewine

Meredith

Katie DeRoche, Kyla Goulet

New Hampton

Melissa Lyford, Lauren Mele

Sanbornton

Nathan Dubia

Sanbornville

Clayton Cyr

Tilton

Carolyn Lake

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.