CONCORD, NH — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's List at NHTI, Concord's Community College, in recognition of their academic achievement during the spring 2018 term. In order to qualify for dean's list a student must be considered full time (registered for 12 credits or more) and have a term GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Alton
Shelby Therrien
Alton Bay
Ashley Bissell
Barnstead
Caleb Molloy, Alyssa Spiewak, Steven Stanton
Belmont
Makayla Donovan. Andreya Murphy
Gilford
Nicole Griffin, Kaitlyn Marcella, Mason McGonagle, Connor Perkins, Thomas Pouliot, Connor Sleeper, Kiara Smith, Emily Theberge, Celia Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
Alexis Dubois, Menbere Hulumyfer
Laconia
Bailee Demers, Anna Frascone Doucette, Ashley Hart, Rebekah Kneuer, Joshua Leclaire,
Timothy Olewine
Meredith
Katie DeRoche, Kyla Goulet
New Hampton
Melissa Lyford, Lauren Mele
Sanbornton
Nathan Dubia
Sanbornville
Clayton Cyr
Tilton
Carolyn Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.