Ten women have earned their LPGA Tour Cards this past weekend at the Symetra Tour Championship held at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. All season long, the players’ tournament winnings rank them on the Volvik Race for the Card money list. There was a lot of money earned this past Symetra Tour season, but only player, Ruixin Liu, earned over $100,000. The following women earned their LPGA Tour Cards: Ruixin Liu, Dottie Ardina, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Elizabeth Szokol, Linnea Strom, Stephanie Meadow, Kendall Dye, Charlotte Thomas, Isi Gabsa and Dana Finkelstein.
Ruixin Liu won the Symetra Tour Championship with rounds of 64-67-67-71, to get her to 19-under par, one clear of Pavarisa Yoktuan. With the win, she earned approximately $33,000. Those players that did not earn their LPGA Tour membership still have the opportunity to earn their card through Q School.
There are three stages of Qualifying for players to earn their LPGA Tour Cards. Stage I was held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California in August. Those that qualified move on to Stage II, which will be held next week at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. Those who qualify out of Stage II and those that are exempt, will compete in Stage III at the end of November at LPGA International.
The UL International Crown also concluded this past weekend, and saw Team Korea win the event. Teams USA and England finished in second, four points behind Korea. The UL International Crown is a biennial women’s professional team tournament for the LPGA Tour. There are eight national teams of four players that each participate in the match play format. The women representing Team USA were Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie. The event was held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.