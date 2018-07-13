CENTER HARBOR — The weekly Waukewan Ladies League continued with play on June 26 when the weather and course were in perfect conditions for teams to compete in the two best low nets on the front nine odd holes.
Laurie Fox, Barbara Saimond, Sue Henry and Michelle Adams were the winning foursome, posting a 36 and winning in a card playoff against Jane Pillsbury, Lyn Seley and Deb Deacetis. Great win for the ladies in this challenging format!
The two contest holes were hole 3 closest to the pin and hole 2 longest drive. Christina Mason put her drive 42’6” from the pin on hole 3. In keeping with the prior week, Denise Doyle had the longest drive on hole 2, beating out four other competitors.
The ladies were seeking chip-ins and there were five. Carol Ashton and Lorraine Rosenblatt chipped in on hole 4, Carol Hazel made her chip-in on hole 1, Jennifer Lawson found hers on 2 and Lyn Seley chipped in on 3 and converted it into a birdie. Way to go, girls!
Several ladies had scores of 50 and below. Scoring 50 were Jane Pillsbury and Laurie Fox. Val Langbehn turned in a 49 and Gerry McGillicuddy a 48. Jan Pano and Linda Ridlon shot 47. Denise Doyle and Jane Bowie led the field with a pair of 44s. The season is heating up with great scores.
The 50-50 raffle was won by Brenda Trudeau.
The ladies braved the 90-degree heat on July 3 to compete in a game not knowing the holes that would be included in the game. At the end of play, by a draw, holes 10, 15, 16, 17 and 18 were in play for the two low nets on the back nine.
In a card playoff on hole 15, the team of Gerry McGillicuddy, Carol Hazel, Carol Lawn and Barbara Saimond took first place with a net 37. The second-place team was made up of Jan Pano, Carolyn Koczera and Kathy Boselli. The Ghost Format was great fun, not knowing which holes were in play until the end of the round.
Hole 16 was in play for the two contests. Closest to the pin on the first shot went to Carol Ashton who landed her ball 11’3/4” from the pin. Gerry McGillicuddy chipped her ball 37 1/2” from the hole on her second shot. Both ladies showed their great skills on this par 3.
In keeping with the heat, the ladies were hot around the greens. Lorraine Rosenblatt chipped in on 18 and Sue Henry made hers on 12. Jan Pano claimed a double win when she chipped in on 17 and claimed a birdie there also. In addition to Pano’s birdie, Barbara Saimond made hers on 17. Laura Arnstein birdied on14. First for the season for two gals, Liz Savage birdied 12 and 16 and Kathy Boselli birdied 11 and 17. Great playing, ladies!
Once again there were several ladies scoring 50 and below. Faith Bartlett, Charlotte Gregory, Barb Barbuto, Linda Ridlon and Barbara Saimond shot 50. Scoring 48 were Val Langbehn, Jan Pano, Carolyn Koczera, Kathy Boselli and Laura Arnstein. In a class of her own, Laurie Fox posted a 47. Showing their talent, Carol Ashton and Denise Doyle claimed a score of 46. Leading the field was Liz Savage with a 43. The ladies are hitting their stride on the course.
Sue Henry was the lucky winner of the 50-50 raffle.
