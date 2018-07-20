TILTON — The Lakes Region Tourism Association will sponsor its 14th annual Hospitality Golf Tournament on Monday, July 23, at Lochmere Golf and Country Club in Tilton.
The event is one of the Tourism Association's largest fundraisers of the year, and helps cover the cost of local industry education programs, including the Mildred A. Beach Hospitality Scholarship, the Ron Meade “On the Track to Tourism” Scholarship, and the Mel Borrin Family Scholarship.
This year’s hole-in-one prize is a 24-month car lease donated by Irvin Automotive Group. The winner of the putting contest will go home with Red Sox tickets.
The event begins at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start.
T-BONES will offer snacks on the grill in the gazebo, and the awards banquet provided by Greenside Restaurant.
Registration forms are available at: www.LakesRegion.org/2018-golf-tournament.Team registration is $550 and includes 18 holes of golf with cart for four, continental breakfast and award banquet dinner with team awards, gift bags, contests, and prizes. Registration forms also are available by calling 603-286-8008 or emailing kobrien@lakesregion.org.
Funspot is the presenting sponsor of the tournament with additional sponsors including Irwin Automotive Group, Irving Energy, Waste Management, The Rowley Agency, Windham Group, Tylergraphics, Pepsi Bottling Corp, T-BONES and Cactus Jack’s, Gunstock Mountain Resort, LTD Company, The Crazy Gringo, Faro Italian Grille, Mill Falls at the Lake, Laconia Daily Sun and Dow Realty Group.
Lakes Region Tourism signature sponsors are New Hampshire Employers Insurance Company, Eastern Propane & Oil, and Clear Choice MD.
For more information about the tournament or the Lakes Region Tourism Association, see www.lakesregion.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.