CENTER HARBOR – The Meredith Kiwanis Club will be holding its 25th annual charity golf classic, the Roland “Red” Tetrault Memorial Golf Classic, on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Waukewan Golf Club.
A Lakes Region favorite, the tournament will feature a scramble format with three flights and it will offer many hole-in-one prizes.
In honor its 25th anniversary, there will be a $2,500 grand prize for the shoot out. There will also be a putting contest that will pay out a $250 cash prize.
A dinner will follow the tournament in the Barn at Waukewan, catered by Sayde’s Catering of Meredith.
The tournament will be capping the field at 120 players this year. For more information, email kiwanis03253@gmail.com or call 603-244-6335.
