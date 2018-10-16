CENTER HARBOR — The Lochmere Ladies League donates the proceeds of its annual Ladies Invitational Tournament to a nonprofit charity and, this year, the money went to Camp Resilience.
A total of 108 ladies participated in this year’s Invitational Tournament. In addition to the tournament, the Lochmere Ladies League held a luncheon featuring several tables of raffle prizes and golf-associated product drawings for the attendees.
In choosing a recipient for the tournament proceeds, and in keeping with the league’s philosophy of helping those in need in our communities, each member brings her ideas to a pre-tournament meeting in which the group discusses which charity should receive the donated funds. League member Faith Bartlett had heard a presentation on the work of Camp Resilience, a veterans' support group, and brought their cause to the attention of the league membership. The league then selected Camp Resilience as the nonprofit to receive the proceeds of this year’s Invitational Tournament.
Previous recipients have included the New Hampshire Humane Society, Wounded Warriors Project, Belknap House and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
The Ladies Invitational Tournament generated almost $750 for Camp Resilience, which the board of the Lochmere Ladies Golf League, under the leadership of President Sherry Osgood, then voted to match with an additional $750 from their treasury.
Osgood and League Treasurer Jeanie Haas recently made a presentation to Sharon Hilson, a golfer who had participated in the tourney and who is a longtime volunteer with Camp Resilience.
“I always knew that golfers were a generous group of people,” said Hilson, “and this tremendous donation from the community-minded Lochmere Ladies Golf League underscores that point and will enable several veterans to attend Camp Resilience.”
To learn more about Camp Resilience, visit www.prli.us.
