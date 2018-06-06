By Allison Mitzel
This past weekend, the New Hampshire Golf Association held the 2018 Players Invitational at Baker Hill Golf Club. The tournament is an invitation-only event open to players based on their finish on the previous season’s New Hampshire Golf Association Play of the Year point list. The tournament consisted of 36 holes of stroke play for two divisions, Regular and Senior.
On Saturday, Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Club was the first-round leader with an opening one-under par, 71. Jamie Ferullo of Rochester Country Club was three shots back with an opening round of 74.
On Sunday, Ferullo made three birdies on the front nine, turning with a round of 33. Although he ended up bogeying three holes on the back nine, he made an eagle on the 15th hole, which helped him go on to shoot a two-under-par 70. Ferullo won by one stroke over Craig Steckowych of Portsmouth Country Club who shot 73, 72 over the weekend.
In the Senior Division, Bill Everett of Laconia Country Club was dominant over the weekend, opening with a two-over-par 74 on Saturday. He sat four shots clear of Bob Landry of Loudon Country Club and Bob Mielcarz of Concord County Club. Everett opened his front nine with a three-under-par 33, and struggled a bit on his back nine to shoot 41. However, Everett came back Sunday and finished strong with two birdies on his 17th and 18th holes to shoot 36 on the back nine, and another impressive round of 74. He finished seven shots ahead of Landry, who shot a 77 on Sunday.
This is Everett’s second New Hampshire Golf Association title in two years, and dedicated his win to Laconia Country Club’s Superintendent, Tom DiFonzo.
The New Hampshire Golf Association’s next event, the 2018 Gross Four-Ball Championship, will be held this Saturday, June 9, at Green Meadow Golf Club. Best of luck to all participants this weekend.
Allison Mitzel is in her third season as the Assistant Golf Professional at Laconia Country Club. She is from Poland, Ohio and is currently in her last level of PGA Certification.
