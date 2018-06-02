GILFORD — Less than 12 hours after local police were called to investigate a home burglary, officers bagged two people after the victim spotted one of them carrying a handbag identical to one stolen from the house, authorities reported.
Police were called to a residence on Colonial Drive about 6:30 a.m. Thursday where an investigation determined that electronics and other household contents had been stolen, Gilford Deputy Chief Kris Kelley said Friday.
About 4:30 p.m., police said, one of the home’s residents saw two people walking in downtown Laconia near the Laconia Public Library. One of them was carrying a black-and-white striped handbag that looked exactly like one that belonged to the victim. The victim followed the pair into the library and then called police, Assistant Belknap County Attorney Darla Sedgewick said.
Gilford police went to Laconia and arrested the two outside the library. Some of the items which were stolen in the break-in earlier in the day were inside the handbag, Sedgewick said.
Kelley identified them as Billie-Jean Heath, 30, of 87 Lochmere Circle, #5, in Tilton, and Eric Russo, 37, of 7 Pine St., Apt 1., in Laconia. Both were charged with receiving stolen property, worth more than $1,500 — a felony.
Health was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail. Russo was held without bail until his arraignment in Belknap County Superior Court Friday afternoon when he was released on $7,500 personal recognizance bail.
According to Sedgewick, Russo has a record of other receiving stolen property arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.