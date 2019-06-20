TILTON – The town will be celebrating its 150th birthday tomorrow, and the public gets the gifts, as people are being asked to party like it's 1869.
There will be events celebrating the sesquicentennial throughout the year and tomorrow's is the first.
Main Street will be closed off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make way for a street fair.
Judy Tilton, Main Street committee head, is a member of the original Tilton family, and refers to the Main Street event as “fun for everyone.”
The lineup includes crafters, vendors, food and an antique car show. Local musician Zachary DeFosses will be performing on the piano during the day and there will also be wandering musicians.
But that’s not all.
From 6-9 p.m., they’ll dancing in the streets – as the Martha and the Vandellas song goes – to local band Granite Eon’s southern classic rock and roll.
At Tilton Island Park, the Laconia Indian Historical Association will be holding a PowWow entertaining with stories of the original settlers lives and skills.
Veterans will be telling tales of the history of Tilton, while at Riverside Park from 11-12 fairgoers will have the opportunity to meet a variety of animals presented by Wildlife Encounters.
Tilton has a special event set for Sunday, June 30 at Riverside Park. Fifty years ago a time capsule was buried with items related to 1969, and that will be opened on the 30th, perhaps revealing a moon rock or an old Beatles album. And on the same day, a time capsule will be buried – not to be opened until Tilton’s 200 birthday in 2069. The fun starts at noon.
Things are already taking shape for next month. On July 27, people will be able to participate in the Great Tube Regatta. You can float down the Winnipesaukee River from the Holiday Inn starting at noon. People who choose to wear a period costume will qualify for a prize – a trip for two on the Norwegian Lines to Bermuda. For more information go to Facebook Tilton Celebrates 150.
Longtime Tilton selectman Katherine Dawson is excited and looks for the event “to bring the community together.”
More information on Tilton’s 150th anniversary can be found at tiltonnh.org or Facebook Tilton celebrates 150.
It is going to be a busy weekend near the Winnipesaukee River with happenings to include Winni River Days in Franklin with whitewater events, a duck race and a variety of camping events as well. Check it out on Facebook winniriverdays.
