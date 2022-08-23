Thomas Gerald Sanderson

Thomas Gerald Sanderson

NORTHFIELD — Thomas G. Sanderson, 65, a resident of Northfield for the past 11 years, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Mass General Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 25, 1957 in Gloucester, MA the son of Thomas G. Sanderson Sr. and Grace (Frontiero) Sanderson.

Tom graduated from Gloucester High School in 1975 and earned his Associate Degree from Grossmont College in El Cajon, CA. He went on to have several careers including sales and Kitchen Design.

