NORTHFIELD — Thomas G. Sanderson, 65, a resident of Northfield for the past 11 years, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Mass General Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 25, 1957 in Gloucester, MA the son of Thomas G. Sanderson Sr. and Grace (Frontiero) Sanderson.
Tom graduated from Gloucester High School in 1975 and earned his Associate Degree from Grossmont College in El Cajon, CA. He went on to have several careers including sales and Kitchen Design.
Tom was a man with many interests and explored them all with passion and in great depth. He had a great love for his country and was a proud member of "We The People NH" and "The RESOLVE Initiative."
Tom was a very active person. He enjoyed playing his guitar, golfing, cooking, photography, and flyfishing. He also loved to shoot skeet, trap, cowboy action, or just plinking at targets. He also loved to visit his hometown of Gloucester, especially Good Harbor Beach.
A recent hobby he started during the start of the Covid Pandemic was to try to cheer people up by performing a song and playing his guitar every Friday on his Facebook page. He called it "Flat Top Friday."
Family was what mattered most to Tom and he loved spending time with his family and grandkids, whether it was taking them on long walks or to favorite place, Knowles Pond, for swimming, canoeing and kayaking.
His family includes his wife of 15 years, Cindy Lou (Smith) Sanderson of Northfield; his daughter, Linnea Sanderson and her husband Rob Davidson and their children, Luke, Romy and Baby Wes of Narberth, PAL son, Jeffrey Sanderson and his partner Heather Clark of Valparaiso, IN; his first wife, Helena Sanderson of Nashua; his "daughter", Angela Perillo and her husband Anthony and their children, the "A-Team," Anthony and Elisia and the "B-Team," Joseph Thomas and Haley Lou of Canterbury; his step son, Anthony Noe and his wife Kathleen and their son Owen of Methuen, MA; and his sister, Lori Allison and her husband Bob and their children, daughters, Alexis, Olivia and Tracy, sons, Eric and Jeffrey. His sisters in-in-laws, Christie Hughes and Rosemary Tintoni; his brother-in-law, Hank Tintoni all of MA.
He also leaves behind numerous cousins.
According to Tom's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.
To remember Tom in a special way, please make a donation in his name to the Mass General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua, St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.