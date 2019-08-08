|Residential Sales July 22-27
|Address
|City
|Sq Ft
|Bedrooms
|Acres
|Closed Date
|List
|Sold
|DOM
|11 Farmington Road
|Alton
|1,100
|2
|0.19
|7/26/19
|$660,000
|$635,000
|67
|56 Parade Road
|Barnstead
|1,050
|3
|0.92
|7/26/19
|$245,000
|$242,000
|50
|197 Peacham Road
|Barnstead
|1,764
|3
|0.43
|7/26/19
|$265,900
|$258,000
|22
|18 Magnolia Lane
|Belmont
|1,104
|3
|0
|7/22/19
|$107,000
|$103,500
|16
|48 Drouin Drive
|Belmont
|1,965
|3
|3
|7/26/19
|$114,900
|$135,000
|9
|24 Granite Ridge Drive
|Belmont
|1,218
|2
|15
|7/26/19
|$165,000
|$158,000
|3
|9 Paquette Drive
|Belmont
|1,440
|3
|0.26
|7/24/19
|$160,000
|$160,000
|93
|41 Peter Court
|Belmont
|1,344
|3
|1.3
|7/22/19
|$219,900
|$220,000
|5
|44 Stonington Drive
|Belmont
|1,848
|3
|0.91
|7/26/19
|$279,900
|$282,000
|7
|203 Middle Route
|Belmont
|3,350
|4
|5.5
|7/26/19
|$314,500
|$317,000
|144
|119 Waukewan Road
|Center Harbor
|2,170
|4
|1.42
|7/26/19
|$399,000
|$390,000
|5
|73 Schoolhouse Hill Road
|Gilford
|2,331
|3
|4.3
|7/26/19
|$450,000
|$443,000
|8
|23 Mark Island
|Gilford
|1,736
|3
|2.52
|7/26/19
|$750,000
|$730,000
|4
|16 Old Town Road
|Gilmanton
|1,905
|3
|1.8
|7/26/19
|$199,900
|$194,900
|11
|189 Lakeshore Drive
|Gilmanton
|1,086
|2
|0.43
|7/26/19
|$220,000
|$217,000
|5
|413 Loon Pond Road
|Gilmanton
|2,218
|3
|5.17
|7/22/19
|$254,900
|$250,000
|10
|123 Currier Hill Road
|Gilmanton
|2,611
|3
|6
|7/26/19
|$312,500
|$312,500
|39
|104 Gale Road
|Gilmanton
|3,122
|4
|10.3
|7/26/19
|$389,900
|$399,900
|23
|27 Hawthorne Street
|Laconia
|1,721
|4
|0.21
|7/22/19
|$194,900
|$205,000
|3
|630 Elm Street
|Laconia
|1,965
|3
|1.01
|7/26/19
|$299,999
|$275,000
|40
|27 Croteau Lane
|Laconia
|2,600
|3
|0.7
|7/26/19
|$339,000
|$339,000
|5
|30 Hermit Woods Road
|Meredith
|920
|2
|10.7
|7/24/19
|$185,000
|$185,000
|50
|28 Corliss Hill Road
|Meredith
|936
|2
|3.24
|7/24/19
|$199,900
|$206,000
|20
|38 Livingston Road
|Meredith
|1,344
|2
|0.53
|7/24/19
|$274,900
|$264,000
|17
|76 Swain Road
|Meredith
|2,852
|4
|0.88
|7/26/19
|$857,000
|$800,000
|7
|24 Harris Road
|Meredith
|2,834
|3
|0.53
|7/26/19
|$1,450,000
|$1,400,000
|5
|84 Wagon Wheel Trail
|Meredith
|8,218
|7
|0.73
|7/26/19
|$2,400,000
|$2,300,000
|6
|20 Susan Drive
|Moultonborough
|2,144
|3
|0.48
|7/26/19
|$179,000
|$185,000
|5
|600 Red Hill Road
|Moultonborough
|1,684
|3
|1.7
|7/26/19
|$239,000
|$239,000
|13
|79 Jeremiah Smith Road
|Moultonborough
|2,359
|3
|0.52
|7/23/19
|$995,000
|$1,050,000
|6
|89 Main Street
|New Hampton
|1,024
|2
|0.24
|7/26/19
|$174,900
|$171,000
|3
|101 Old Bristol Road
|New Hampton
|785
|3
|12.31
|7/24/19
|$319,900
|$300,000
|25
|21 Circle Drive
|Tilton
|1,505
|3
|0.73
|7/26/19
|$219,900
|$213,000
|14
|5 Ridge Road
|Tilton
|2,032
|3
|1.57
|7/26/19
|$339,900
|$335,000
|10
|75 Mirror Lake Drive
|Tuftonboro
|1,600
|3
|0.75
|7/24/19
|$480,000
|$460,000
|38
|1135 Center Street
|Wolfeboro
|2,128
|3
|2.16
|7/25/19
|$269,000
|$269,000
|8
|5 Greenleaf Drive
|Wolfeboro
|2,697
|3
|0.44
|7/26/19
|$499,900
|$499,900
|37
|3 Applewood Drive
|Wolfeboro
|4,002
|4
|1.17
|7/25/19
|$539,000
|$539,000
|1
|Data compiled using the NEREN MLS System by Roy Sanborn of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Real Estate
