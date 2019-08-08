Residential Sales July 22-27
AddressCitySq FtBedroomsAcresClosed DateListSoldDOM
11 Farmington RoadAlton1,10020.197/26/19$660,000$635,00067
56 Parade RoadBarnstead1,05030.927/26/19$245,000$242,00050
197 Peacham RoadBarnstead1,76430.437/26/19$265,900$258,00022
18 Magnolia LaneBelmont1,104307/22/19$107,000$103,50016
48 Drouin DriveBelmont1,965337/26/19$114,900$135,0009
24 Granite Ridge DriveBelmont1,2182157/26/19$165,000$158,0003
9 Paquette DriveBelmont1,44030.267/24/19$160,000$160,00093
41 Peter CourtBelmont1,34431.37/22/19$219,900$220,0005
44 Stonington DriveBelmont1,84830.917/26/19$279,900$282,0007
203 Middle RouteBelmont3,35045.57/26/19$314,500$317,000144
119 Waukewan RoadCenter Harbor2,17041.427/26/19$399,000$390,0005
73 Schoolhouse Hill RoadGilford2,33134.37/26/19$450,000$443,0008
23 Mark IslandGilford1,73632.527/26/19$750,000$730,0004
16 Old Town RoadGilmanton1,90531.87/26/19$199,900$194,90011
189 Lakeshore DriveGilmanton1,08620.437/26/19$220,000$217,0005
413 Loon Pond RoadGilmanton2,21835.177/22/19$254,900$250,00010
123 Currier Hill RoadGilmanton2,611367/26/19$312,500$312,50039
104 Gale RoadGilmanton3,122410.37/26/19$389,900$399,90023
27 Hawthorne StreetLaconia1,72140.217/22/19$194,900$205,0003
630 Elm StreetLaconia1,96531.017/26/19$299,999$275,00040
27 Croteau LaneLaconia2,60030.77/26/19$339,000$339,0005
30 Hermit Woods RoadMeredith920210.77/24/19$185,000$185,00050
28 Corliss Hill RoadMeredith93623.247/24/19$199,900$206,00020
38 Livingston RoadMeredith1,34420.537/24/19$274,900$264,00017
76 Swain RoadMeredith2,85240.887/26/19$857,000$800,0007
24 Harris RoadMeredith2,83430.537/26/19$1,450,000$1,400,0005
84 Wagon Wheel TrailMeredith8,21870.737/26/19$2,400,000$2,300,0006
20 Susan DriveMoultonborough2,14430.487/26/19$179,000$185,0005
600 Red Hill RoadMoultonborough1,68431.77/26/19$239,000$239,00013
79 Jeremiah Smith RoadMoultonborough2,35930.527/23/19$995,000$1,050,0006
89 Main StreetNew Hampton1,02420.247/26/19$174,900$171,0003
101 Old Bristol RoadNew Hampton785312.317/24/19$319,900$300,00025
21 Circle DriveTilton1,50530.737/26/19$219,900$213,00014
5 Ridge RoadTilton2,03231.577/26/19$339,900$335,00010
75 Mirror Lake DriveTuftonboro1,60030.757/24/19$480,000$460,00038
1135 Center StreetWolfeboro2,12832.167/25/19$269,000$269,0008
5 Greenleaf DriveWolfeboro2,69730.447/26/19$499,900$499,90037
3 Applewood DriveWolfeboro4,00241.177/25/19$539,000$539,0001
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS System by Roy Sanborn of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Real Estate

