To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to ask residents of Belknap County to vote for Richard Robinson for sheriff. I have known both candidates for many years. I worked with Bill Wright at the Sheriff's Department for a long time, and I can say with complete confidence that only Rich has the leadership skills and level temperament which are necessary to lead the department going forward. He was a police chief with great integrity and common sense. His employees looked up to him and respected him.
I have heard the argument that Rich has been out of law enforcement for 17 years now. In that time, he has gone on to manage a multi-million dollar company and supervise over 200 employees. He has done so with great success. These are skills which are crucial for a sheriff to possess in order to run a smooth, fiscally responsible and trustworthy law enforcement agency.
Whether deserved or not, there is a cloud of impropriety hanging over Mr. Wright. Until the full details of that situation come to light, it simply makes sense to have an unbiased, objective person come in and take over running the department and lead it with integrity and competence.
Rich was a law enforcement officer for many years and led his department with honesty and fairness. He went on to have a second, equally successful career overseeing a large workforce and budget. He is intelligent and educated and possesses both the people skills and the financial skills necessary to oversee the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. In conclusion, knowing both candidates very well, I strongly and enthusiastically support Richard Robinson for sheriff, and I help you will too.
Sue Hankard
Gilford
