NOR’EASTER SOFTBALL:

After taking last weekend off with the holiday, all three of the Nor’easter teams will be in Bow for the Turn 2 Tournament. So far this year the ladies have played 2 tournaments with the 16U playing only one. While the 16U girls look to find their stride the 14U and 18U are impressive out of the box. Coach Bill Clary spoke of his 14U squad. “It’s nice to start playing some more local tournaments, but at the same time we know the competition will be much deeper. These next three tournaments draw some every strong teams from the north east region.” They have an overall record of 10-2-1 with a tournament win and runner up finish in our first two tournaments. “The team is being led by Lilly Simpson and Morgan Hall on the mound and the bats of Kara Stephens , Becca Fleming and Courtney Turpin. Defensively, Sierra Halligan and Norah Dunleavy have been outstanding.” The 18U ladies have won one and lost in the semis in the other. Local ladies making noise include Jill Lachapelle who leads the team with a couple of dingers and doubles, Carly Catty has a .378 batting average and leads the team with 26 runs scored and in walks with 13. Meeka Boulduc has 11 runs scored a .256 batting average and leads the team in reaching base on an error with 6. Ella Harris and Liz Flemming are starring on the mound helping the team to a 13-2-1 record entering this weekend.

Lakes Region Summer League Basketball –

It was another hot and steamy night at Laconia High School on Monday, but the competition remained high for Week 4. The Sachems continue to impress with a 51- 35 Laconia win over Winnisquam, with Kyle Mann again playing well for the Bears and Ryan Paiva and Ryan Chandler continuing to gel. The Eagles soared as Kennett gave the Red Raiders their first loss 55-38. Eli Swanson and Eli Dupigny again led the Lakers past the Golden Eagles as Inter-Lakes dropped Gilford 50-34. Greg Madore continues to impress this summer for Gilford. Look for him to have a breakout season. An impressive match up of out of town teams as Hopkinton squeaked by Merrimack Valley, 49-42. A lot of younger kids are getting their first taste of playing more experienced and talented varsity players while the older guys are honing their skills and preparing for the 2018 campaign. Games are Monday evenings at 5 at Laconia High.

Lakes Region Baseball –

The District 2 Little League tournament is continuing with Laconia Majors holding a 1-4 record and the 9-10 year olds with a very competitive 3-3 record. Tilton-Northfield majors are hanging in there with a 2-3 record while the 9-10 boys are looking for their first win at 0-6. Current standings have Laconia’s 9-10 team in 4th place tied with Suncook, with NMHLL (Manchester), Concord and Portsmouth ahead of them. Now, they beat Portsmouth and are just a game back of them so if they finish with the same record they will win that tie breaker. In the Majors’ standings, it will be tough for Laconia to make the final 4 as they are a couple of games out with 3 to play while Tilton Northfield has a better shot if they win out. The final four is set for Rye on Saturday the 21st. Good luck to our local teams!

NH Amateur Golf Championship –

Top seeded Pat Pelletier squared off against 2nd seeded Matt Paradis on Friday at the Hanover Country Club. Paradis finished second the past two years while Pelletier was a professional until recently. Paradise recently won a collegiate tournament this past year at Hanover Country Club as a junior at SNHU while Pelletier is playing his home course.

Paradis easily won quarterfinal match over Tommy Ethier 2 and 1, and crushed fellow Concord County Club member Fletcher Sokul, 6 and 5. Pelletier meanwhile had a couple of scares. He advanced with a 1-up wins over 2015 champ Connor Greanleaf and Souhegan’s Brandon Gillis.

Before the competition we spoke with previous champion Jim Cilley, a local favorite, who indicated that there were some great players to watch out for, including Pelletier and Paradis, and another player he mentioned did him in. Cilley played well enough to get into the top 15 seedings for match play on Tuesday, with a 4 and 2 victory over Jack Nadeau and a tougher win in the round of 32, as Richard Moreau took the past champ to 19 holes before Cilley put him away with a birdie putt. Cilley also warned us about Ryan Toomes, and that’s who he drew in the round of 16 on Wednesday. Cilley birdied the first 3 holes to go up 3 and went 4 up after 5 and the rout was seemingly on. Except Toomes got two strokes back heading to the ninth where Cilley drained a 35 footer for birdie and pushed the lead back to 3 at the turn. Toomes got back to within 1 shot by the 15th hole, where he squared the match. Tied after 18, they kept playing. On the 20th hole, Toomes won the match with a birdie.