Lakes Region Sports Roundup

Keith Murray

Sports Director WEEI

5/23/18

High School Track and Filed results

Wilderness League Championships at Gilford High school: This meet, started 46 years ago by former Gilford track coach Gary Shannon, is described as a championship-level, last-chance qualifier for D2 and D3 schools from central to northern New Hampshire. Gilford, Inter-Lakes, Belmont Newfound, Winnisquam, Moultonborough, Kingswood, Laconia, Prospect Mountain and Franklin all competed.

Boys: Belmont (71) continued to roll with a dominating performance, followed by Inter-Lakes (59) in second, Kingswood tied for third and Gilford (43.5) in fifth.

Individual Boys Results: Belmont’s Hunter Dupuis took the 100M dash in 11:55 followed by Tucker Gosselin of Kingstood and Eli Dupigny from Inter-Lakes. In the 200M, Dupigny squeaked by Hunter Hixman of Winnisquam for the top spot. The 400M belonged to Dupis cruising to the win in 51.25, followed by Thomas Howlett of Prospect Mountain and Jack Fogarty from Moultonborough Academy. The 800M saw Nick Randos of Belmont and Alex Losada from Inter-Lakes finishing second and third behind Kearsarge’s Hunter Burns. In the distance running, Ian Daly of Inter-Lakes took the 1600M in 4:28.78, followed by Zach Ennis of the Red Raiders. The Lakes Region swept the 3200M event, with Cameron Stinchfield winning in a time of 10:15.03, followed by Richard Forunier from Winnisquam and Conner Jackson from Belmont. Matt Libby from Newfound took second in the 100M hurdles just a tenth of a second off the top spot. Gilford’s Connor Leggett placed second in the 300m hurdles, followed by Christian Sehapard of Franklin. The 4X100M relay belonged to Belmont with the team of Hunter Dupuis, Ben Hillsgrove, Marc Forgione JR and Lucas Mathieu winning in 46.79, with Kingswood and Plymouth placing second and third. The Red Raiders 4X400 team of Nick Randos, Connor Dupuis, Zach Ennis and Nolan Gagnon took the 4x400M relay by almost nine seconds, with Gilford coming in third. The Knights took second in the 4x800 Relay with Brent Coope, Wyatt Pooler, Stinchfield and Jim Huckman coming in just behind Mascenic’s team. Newfound’s Reid Wilkins had a high jump of 6 feet, tying him for second place. Drew Schriewer finished second in the pole vault at 12 feet, 2 inches. Shea Therrien and Korey Weston captured second and third in the long jump while Owen Billin of Inter-Lakes took the top spot in the triple jump at 41 feet, 7 inches, while Sandor Gamache of Gilford came in third. For the throwing competitions, Ethan Pruett of Newfound beat out basketball star Joey Fodor from Berlin by an inch with a throw of 41 feet, 5.5 inches. Justin Perrin of the Timberwolves came in third. Pruett also captured the discus with a flight of 123 feet 10 inches besting Rian Russo from Kingswood by 4.5 feet! Fodor came back to win the Javelin crushing everyone else with a heave of 189 feet 7 inches. That was nearly 32 feet better than second place Cale Swanson from Plymouth. Rian Russo came in third.

Girls: Kennett (74.5) took home the overall scoring crown, but Gilford (66) and Interlakes (58) were second and third ahead of many DII schools. Belmont (37) and Winnisquam (29) finished strong in sixth and tenth.

Girls Individual Results: Alexis Stonis from Plymouth narrowly defeating Isabelle Gabby of Winnisquam and teammate Tara Smoker in a time of 13.12 seconds in the 100M dash. Smoker came back to take the 200M in 27.52 seconds, with Lauren Dean of Gilford right on her heels. Dean got some revenge in the 400M, winning in 1:00.60, just ahead of teammate Natalie Fraser. Laconia’s Victoria Dan finished fourth in the 800M, but was the top DIII finisher. Same result for Belmont’s Alice Rice in the 1600M, with Delia Cormier finishing fifth. Rice rested up and won the 3200M in a time of 11:51.97, dusting the field by nine seconds! In the hurdles, Emma Wheeler from Inter-Lakes came in second and Belmont's Sana Syed came in third. The 300M Intermediate hurdles was a nail-biter, with Syed edging out Wheeler for the top spot by only .08 of a second. (They may have had to go to video replay for that one!) The relays were dominated by Gilford taking the 4x100M, 4x400M and finishing third in the 4x800M behind two DII schools. The 100M, anchored by Dean won in 52.53 (3 seconds faster than White Mountains and Moultonborough). Running with Dean was Natalie Fraser, Laurel Gingrich and Brianna Fraser. Dean teamed up with Fraser, Kaitlyn Callahan and Brianna Fraser to capture the 4x400 by 11.5 seconds! The field events featured Inter-Lakes' Alsion Haight tying for first in the High jump with a leap of 4 feet 11 inches. She also took fourth in the pole vault for the Lakers. The Lakes Region swept the long jump, with Gabby Isabelle of Winnisquam winning with a leap of 15 feet 10 inches, followed by Emma Wheeler and Mollie Durand of Inter-Lakes. Wheeler snuck out a win in the triple jump at 32 feet 10.5 inches, just ahead of Sarah DuBois or Moultonborough, Caitlin Carpenter from Kingswood and Gracie Hardie of Prospect Mountain. All jumpers cleared 32 feet and were all within 8 inches of the top spot. Oceanne Skoog from Newfound took the shot put at 33 feet .5 inches, just ahead of Isabelle and teammate Ashlee Dukette. Mason Dumont was the top Lakes Region finisher (fourth) in the discus, but was well behind Plymouth’s Rebekah Crane, who topped the 100-foot mark! The Bobcats also took the javelin, with Samatha Meier’s 110 foot heave. Newfound's Jasmine Peterson and Ashlee Dukette took second and third.

Gilford Coach Joe Wernig says things are coming together for the Golden Eagles. “We had another great day! Our athletes are peaking at just the right time. Looking forward to the DIII Championships.” Winnisquam hosts the Division III State Meet on Saturday with many local athletes competing.

High School Baseball:

Laconia drops slugfest

The Sachems scored early but lost a slugfest to St. Thomas, 11-7. Logan Dee started for Laconia and was strong over the first two innings, giving up only 2 runs while the offense put up 5. The undoing came in the fourth inning, when the Saints scored seven runs to take a 9-6 lead. Cam Haynes went 4-4 with a double and two RBI and Ryan McCrea smacked a pair and drove in two. Steven Poliquin added a hit and two RBI, while Logan Dee helped his cause with a hit and RBI.

Moultonborough rallies

The Moultonborough Panthers dug themselves out of a huge hole to win their tenth game of the season, coming back from an early 6-0 deficit to defeat Lisbon 8-6. Lisbon scored six runs in the first inning, but MA got two back in the bottom of the first and got a two-run single from Michael Tolman and a three-run homer from Jon Bryant to take a 7-6 lead after two innings. Michael Tolman came on to start the third inning and pitched five scoreless innings striking out 12, while allowing just one hit and one walk. Jon Bryant was 2-3 with three RBI and Ryan Morin was 2-3 with two runs scored.

In other Lakes Region action: Bow crowned Kingswood, 13-3; Plymouth whipped ConVal, 15-5; Pittsfield outslugged Sunapee, 17-10; and Franklin fell to Bishop Brady, 15-3.

High School Softball:

Gilford tops Prospect Mouttain

Colby Butterfield and Ella Harris combined for 14 strikeouts to help Gilford beat Prospect Mountain 6-2. Harris pitched 4 innings and recorded 10 strikeouts and gave up no hits. Butterfield pitched three innings and recorded four strikeouts. Gilford jumped out in the first inning when Jillian Lachapelle got on courtesy of a Timberwolf miscue. She advanced to second when Ella Harris was walked and Samantha Knowles hit an RBI single to score Lachapelle. Prospect Mountain took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third but Gilford answered back in the bottom of the third with three runs to take a 4-2 lead and never looked back. Lachapelle finished with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, while Samantha Knowles collected a pair of hits and RBI, a stolen base and run scored, and Kasey Moore added two hits and two RBI. Gilford moves to 10-4 and looking toward the playoffs.

Pitching powers Moultonborough

Allison Taylor pitched four innings of two-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking one, and Savannah Keyes mopped up the final three batters enroute to a 12-0 shutout of Lisbon in five innings. Maddie Perrotti went 3-3 with two doubles and Lauren Shipp was 3-3 leading the way for the Panthers. Carlee Morgan, Taylor, and Rio Vasquez each contributed a double as part of the Panthers 17 hit attack.

High School Lacrosse:

Laconia girls fall to Derryfield

The Lady Sachems let one slip away as Derryfield come back twice to beat the Sachems, 11-9. With under six minutes to play in the first half Laconia dosed off and allowed three quick goals that turned a 4-1 lead into a 4-4 tie at the half. After trading goals in the second half Laconia had a few more defensive lapses and turnovers leading to another three-goal Cougar run to ice the game. Coach Bob Howe was disappointed but saw some positive things. “Was again pleased with the offensive distribution as we had 6 different goal scorers. Derryfield did a good job taking away our offensive strengths, something we'll have to work on this week and hopefully next.” Sydney Stevens lead Laconia with three goals and an assist, Nicole Turpin tallied twice, Skyler Tautkus added a goal and two assists while Becca Howe was held in check and scored only once.

The Plymouth Boys doubled up Kennett 10-5 and Portsmouth dominated Kingswood, 14-1; the Lady Bobcats were outclassed by defending champ Kearsarge, 16-4; and the Iner-Lakes girls took down Trinity, 17-3; the Kingswood girls got blasted by Bow, 13-1; and the Moultonborough girls shut out Lisbon, 12-0.

Franklin High Athletes of the Week

Athletic director Dan Sylvester announced that the female athlete of the week is Junior Hailie Turner of the softball team. Turner was 4-9 batting in three games and played second base, right field and pitcher. The male athlete of the week is Junior Harrison Clark of the baseball team. Clark pitched seven strong innings in a loss to Prospect Mountain, then came back to pitch a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a win against Berlin

The Road Ahead:

Playoffs for some high school teams some summer sports camps to talk about.

Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com