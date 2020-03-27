Irwin Automotive Group open for business
During these crazy times our sales department is still open for business, as of March 24. We’ve reduced our hours, however, and are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during the week, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. We are splitting shifts completely to minimize employee contact in 7-day windows. In addition to helping customers who need a vehicle, have totaled their vehicle, or need help at the end of their lease, there are 3 things we have to help during these unprecedented and uncertain times:
- In the past week we’ve been able to help reduce 32 customers' payments, cutting down their monthly household expenses. We’ve seen payment reductions anywhere from $11 to over $200 per month! In some cases, customers have been able to get into a new model for a lower monthly payment. In others, customers have called us wanting to move to a less expensive trim level, model or pre-owned vehicle. In others, get into a lease.
- With a surplus of inventory, because sales have slowed and inventory pre-ordered before all of this uncertainty, we have to sell an additional 110 vehicles before month end. We’ve gotten with the manufactures and our lenders and have the ability to offer for a limited time an unprecedented:
- 0% financing for up to 84 months*
- No payments for 6 months . . . pay nothing until November**
- Given the uncertainty we have had a large increase in the number of people wanting to sell us their vehicle outright for cash. In some cases it’s an extra or unnecessary family vehicle, in others just to raise cash given the uncertainty that exists. If interested e-mail nat.hoyt@irwinzone.com with the VIN and miles, along with the subject line "I want to sell my vehicle"
If you’d like to take advantage of any of these, please contact us at 603-524-4922. Otherwise, be safe and healthy!
